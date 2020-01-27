Bill would force state to let residents choose polling place

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Republican lawmaker is planning legislation that would force Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab to implement a 2019 law that allows residents to vote at polling places most convenient to them.

Across the aisle, a top Senate Democrat says he may sue to force Schwab to comply with the law that would replace traditional polling places with “voting centers.”

Sedgwick County officials have pushed Schwab to implement the law.

He told lawmakers this month that it was unlikely the state would be able to implement the law in time for this year’s election.

