Board keeps Kobach in Kansas governor’s race

An all-Republican state board has rejected a liberal activist’s challenge to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach appearing on the November ballot as the GOP nominee for governor.

The State Objections Board concluded Monday that Davis Hammet of Topeka could not show that Kobach’s narrow victory over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary in August would be overturned because of issues Hammet raised. Hammet argued hundreds of legal ballots were not counted.

Kobach defeated Gov. Jeff Colyer by 343 votes out of more than 317,000 cast.

The board was Kobach’s top deputy and representatives of the lieutenant governor and attorney general. Hammet called it a “ridiculous board” needing reform. He did not rule out filing a lawsuit.

Hammet leads the voting-rights group Loud Light and regularly criticizes Republicans.

Hammet’s full letter is below:

l, Davis Hammet, object to the 2018 certificate of nomination of Kris Kobach as the Republican nominee for Governor pursuant K.S.A. 25-308. I object pursuant Kansas law, 25-1436(c) “legal votes were rejected” and 25-1436(d) occurred in computing the results of the election” during the 2018 Kansas primary election. Specifically, advance mail ballots were illegally and unconstitutionally rejected, and unaffiliated voters’ ballots were illegally rejected. First, advance mail ballots were rejected based on signature verification in violation of K.S.A. 25-1124(a) “The voter shall complete the form on the ballot envelope and shall sign the same.” KSA 25-1124(a) does not require verification as other statutes do such as K.S.A. “county election official verifies that the signature of the person matches that on file.” Second, Kansans who had their advance mail ballots challenged and rejected were classified as provisional, but the voters were never informed how to verify if their ballots were counted. This denied voters of the information they needed to object to their ballots being rejected and it violates Kansas law pursuant 25-409(b) “provide written information stating how the voter may ascertain whether the voter’s provisional ballot was counted.” Third, Kansans who had their advance mail ballots challenged and rejected based on signature matching were not contacted and given the opportunity to prove it was in fact their signature. The process of rejecting these ballots violates the due process clause of the 14th Amendment of the US. Constitution. Fourth, unaffiliated voters’ ballots were rejected when they clearly showed intent by casting a partisan ballot. The rejection of these ballots violates Kansas law pursuant 25-3002(b)(1) “No ballot, or any portion thereof, shall be invalidated by any technical error unless it is impossible to determine the voter’s intention.” Fifth, unaffiliated voters who showed clear intent to vote in a partisan election had their ballots rejected by poll workers, election officials, or other officers by the means of error, misinformation or subjective judgment. The rejection of these ballots violates Kansas law pursuant 25-702(b) “In all elections for the choice of the real will of the people may not be defeated by any technical irregularity of any officer.” Numerous state statute violations, inconsistent application of the law, and unconstitutional treatment of rejected ballots resulted in a number of ballots not being counted that is significantly higher than Mr. Kobach’s 0.1% margin of victory. I request that the State of Kansas unseal and count all the ballots it illegally rejected based on signature and party affiliation so that, according to 25-702(b), “the real will of the people may not be defeated.” Davis Hammett

Kansas Citizen. Qualified Elector

The letter comes just weeks after a neck-and-neck race for the Republican nomination for Kansas Governor between incumbent Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The board will meet at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the Memorial Hall Auditorium in Topeka.