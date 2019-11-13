Board of Education passes new requirements for teaching students with dyslexia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to pass recommendations to help dyslexic students.

Dyslexia is a brain disorder that impacts a person’s ability to read and write. Kansas is one of a few states in the nation that currently does not require student screening or teacher training for dyslexia.

The proposal implements a new approach to teaching reading for K-12 schools. This also includes screening students at a young age for dyslexia. Teachers will need to go through training to learn what symptoms to be on the watch for.

“We would want to make sure that all teachers are trained and can identify characteristics of dyslexia at an early age,” said Cindy Hadicke, Elementary Education Program Consultant. “We also want to make sure that our teachers are well-informed on the science of reading and how that works.”

The goal is to have these changes implemented by August of 2021.