WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is one step closer to funding a three-digit suicide and crisis hotline.

The new bill, the Living, Investing in Values, and Ending Suicide (LIVES) Act, was discussed on Tuesday in Topeka.

The proposed bill is moving forward, and it will cost you less than initially planned.

The LIVES Act would charge 20 cents per month for each phone line you have. That includes landlines, cell phones, and voice-over IP. Initially, the Committee on Health and Human Services was considering a 50 cent per month charge but voted to decrease it on Tuesday.

In all, it will provide $6.9 million to the mental health crisis hotline fund. When it is up and running in July, you will be able to call 988 to get help in a crisis. Sixty-six thousand calls are expected in Kansas within the first year.

The director of Comcare spoke in support of the bill and said it is important to have the funds to staff the hotline. She said she hopes the three digits become as well known as 911.

“Nine eight eight, a three-digit number, will make it so much easier to get the help when they need the help. You know when you are struggling, you are not going to go find a phone book or google the number to call a crisis line, but people will remember 988,” said Joan Tammany, the executive director of Comcare.

The bill is expected to undergo a few more revisions before it could be sent to the house for a full vote.