Confusion about questions leads to some being denied unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — More issues with filing for unemployment with the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) is leaving countless Kansans without their benefits.

A change to the weekly claim process has created major issues. KDOL added two questions to the weekly claim form that many were not aware of or didn’t correctly understand. The questions asked claimants if they were able to work with no restrictions, for at least four days, during the previous week. Most people answered ‘no’ because they couldn’t find employment and therefore could not work. However, they should have answered ‘yes’ to say they were able to work had a job been available.

Luke Knolla was furloughed from his job in April. He says his family relies on his unemployment benefits. Luke was not aware of any changes to the weekly claim form, so he filled it out the same as he has for the last 10 weeks.

“I got this one-year-old and he’s constantly attached to me, so when I get on there I…it’s usually the same questions,” Luke explained.

Luke admits that he should have paid closer attention to the questions, but he says he didn’t know that the form was different. KDOL posted on their social media accounts on Sunday, June 7, 2020, warning people of the change. But some are saying that wasn’t enough.

“I would have appreciated at the top if it had said you know, ‘warning: these questions have changed’,” said Luke. “Or at least have a pop-up when you’re submitting the questions so you know. At least make you overlook it twice.”

According to the department’s Twitter page, they are working to do a mass correction on all of the claims. They hope to have this completed by the end of the week, but it’s still unclear when that money will be sent out.

weekly claim responses. We are currently working on a one time solution to do a mass correction for weekly claims questions #11 & #12. Our goal is to have this implemented before the end of the week.



We understand that many claimants misunderstood these questions, and… — Kansas Department of Labor (@KansasDOL) June 10, 2020

We reached out to KDOL for comment, but they were unavailable. They say to check their social media accounts for updates on the situation.