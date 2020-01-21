Consultants recommend renovating Docking state building

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Consultants are recommending that the state spend more than $100 million to renovate the Docking State Office Building in Topeka.
Former Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration had recommended demolishing the building.
But a report released Tuesday to a state Senate committee dismissed that idea. Instead, the report recommends either completely renovating the building or reducing the 12-story building to three floors and adding three floors of new construction.
DeAngela Burns-Wallace, secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration, says the report gives lawmakers a starting point for discussing how the building can best be used for Kansas residents.
