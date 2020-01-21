Consultants recommend renovating Docking state building

Breaking News
KBI agents on scene of officer-involved shooting in Rush County
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Consultants are recommending that the state spend more than $100 million to renovate the Docking State Office Building in Topeka.

Former Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration had recommended demolishing the building.

But a report released Tuesday to a state Senate committee dismissed that idea. Instead, the report recommends either completely renovating the building or reducing the 12-story building to three floors and adding three floors of new construction.

DeAngela Burns-Wallace, secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration, says the report gives lawmakers a starting point for discussing how the building can best be used for Kansas residents.   

