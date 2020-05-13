‘Continue calling’ KDOL Secretary asks Kansans struggling to get through unemployment line phone system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After nearly two months of technical difficulties with unemployment claims, the Kansas Department of Labor is looking for a solution to the problems.

Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia says from March 15 to May 9, the department has received nearly 240,000 initial unemployment claims. The state has paid out more than $320 million in benefits so far.

But Secretary Garcia says she knows people are having a difficult time getting through both on the phone and on the website. This includes many people not even getting the option to hold, but instead having to hang up and redial continuously. She says the department receives up to 250,000 calls per day and it overloads their system. Garcia hopes to have a solution soon.

“We’ve been talking about, again, building more capacity with our own phone system internally. So that is something that we’ll hopefully have by the end of this week,” said Secretary Garcia at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Secretary says, for now, people just need to keep calling in order to get through to a representative.