Coronavirus cases continue to rise as testing supplies dwindle

1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus cases continue to rise as testing supplies dwindle

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, there are 21 positive cases of the coronavirus in Kansas, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman says he expects that number to continue going up.

Secretary Norman says that Kansas labs went from testing just a few people per day to now testing 150-200 people daily. This is putting a strain on available tests in Kansas. Norman says the KDHE labs have about 500 tests currently left, but with nearly 200 people being tested each day, those will quickly run out. More testing supplies are expected to be coming soon, with Senator Moran requesting federal assistance to get supplies to the state.

Johnson County has 11 positive cases of the coronavirus and is expected to be community spread. This means that the positive cases were not all contracted from out-of-state or out-of-the-country, but rather from contact with infected people in the county. Because of this, KDHE is limiting tests for people in Johnson County. Only those with severe symptoms will be tested, those with mild symptoms will be asked to quarantine. All other Kansas counties are still testing anyone with coronavirus symptoms.

“If we don’t follow the public health guidelines for the management in community transmission, counties or states, then what we’ll do is absolutely burn through all of our testing supplies, because we will not have enough to do that,” explained Secretary Norman.

Secretary Norman says it is important, now more than ever, for people to practice social distancing and staying home, when possible.

“We had just a few cases and now we’re in the low 20s, I think that we’re going to have more cases,” said the Secretary. “I hope the things we’re doing with restaurants and gatherings and meetings and travel restrictions, I hope those things will put a lid on it.”

Secretary Norman said he expects the number of positive cases could jump up to 100 in the coming weeks.

Kansas is anticipating $5.9 million in funding from the CDC to help fight the coronavirus. Secretary Norman says he is unsure of when the state will receive that money.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories