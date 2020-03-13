1  of  19
Coronavirus could delay court proceedings in Kansas

Capitol Bureau

by: Alec Gartner

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus could soon be impacting how Kansas courts are operating.

On Friday, House Judiciary Committee members voted to give the Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert the power to delay court proceedings if she believes it’s in the best interest of health and safety.

“We’re concerned if the courts have to shut down, then what do we do about speedy trial issues, statute of limitations, those types of things,” said committee chairman, Representative Fred Patton. “Deadlines that are set in statute, how do we handle that if we’re not here, and the courts are closed.”

Legislators on the committee approved a bill that would make sure deadlines within the court system in the coming weeks could be pushed back if the coronavirus situation worsens.

“It would extend deadlines, allow us to move those out so that nobody would lose rights,” said Luckert.

Luckert spoke in favor of the bill on Friday. She and Patton met to discuss what the bill would look like on Thursday.

“We just don’t know what we’re dealing with, so we have to try to anticipate what’s coming,” Patton said about the urgency to get a bill passed.

Luckert said courts are currently operating like normal, but knowing that this option could be available is important.

“We will be looking to public health officials to really help us guide those decisions,” Luckert said.

“Certainly if a public health official closes public buildings in a community, that’s going to be an immediate trigger for us to have to act or institute something, the other thing is, we’re in constant contact with our judges in terms of what they’re finding in their districts,” Luckert said.

The chief justice could decide to halt operations statewide or on a court-by-court basis.

Supporters of the bill said it needs to be passed to protect the safety of everyone in the court, including judges, staff, jurors and the public.

If the bill passes out of the legislature and the governor signs, it will be in effect until March 31 of next year.

Luckert also made sure to say that constitutional rights, such as appearing in front of a judge after being arrested, will still take place even if courts are closed.

