Coronavirus relief money going to Kansas infrastructure programs

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is going to put more than $93 million in coronavirus relief funding toward Kansas highways and infrastructure.

The money is from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act which included $10 billion for state highway and transportation systems.

Of Kansas’ share, $3.79 million will go to the Wichita area and $5.32 million goes to the Kansas City area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will give the remaining $84.6 million to cities and counties across the state to restore motor fuel tax revenue losses, advance preservation work, and increase funding for popular local partnership programs.

Governor Laura Kelly says every county will get funds with special consideration to those communities that were impacted the most by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These dollars will not only support necessary infrastructure repairs in our communities, but will also play a key role in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by creating jobs and promoting economic growth,” Kelly said.

The state says Kansas motor fuel tax revenues have declined by $37.5 million since last April. Because a third of this revenue is earmarked for local communities, $12.5 million of the coronavirus relief funding will go toward helping local government budgets.

The document below includes details of CRRSAA fund distribution.