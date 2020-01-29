Cost estimate could be required from medical providers prior to treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Medical bills can be expensive and cause stress, especially when the bill is much higher than originally anticipated. Surprise medical billing is becoming a growing issue across the United States. State lawmakers are working to prevent those surprises on Kansans’ medical bills.

Republican Senator Richard Hilderbrand has introduced two bills that he hopes will help this issue, one for insured patients and the other for uninsured patients. Each bill requires medical providers give patients an estimated cost breakdown prior to any any treatment being done, if requested by the patient.

Hilderbrand says this will give the patients the ability to compare costs from various providers as well as plan out their finances before being billed.

“Any business that you go to, you can see what you’re paying before…whether you eat or have your car fixed or anything like that, you know upfront what you’re paying and you can budget for that. This shouldn’t be any different,” said Senator Hilderbrand.

Senator Hilderbrand expects these bills will help bring more transparency to the Kansas healthcare system and help Kansans save money.

“Healthcare is a big issue. There’s not any one-size-fits-all, there’s not one silver bullet that’s going to fix everything,” said Hilderbrand. “It’s going to take a lot of little steps, like this, in addressing some of the serious issues that we have and getting them implemented and getting some relief to our citizens.”

