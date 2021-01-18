COVID-19 fuels quick push for Kansas anti-abortion measure

In this photo from Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, members of the Kansas House Federal and State Affairs Committee heard testimony by WebEx from Dr. Catherine Powers, an anesthesiologist and medical director for a Kansas City-area hospice, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. She was testifying in favor of a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas abortion opponents are moving with unusual speed to put an anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on a ballot.

Backers of the measure fear a COVID-19 outbreak could thwart them if they delay.

The proposed amendment would overturn a state Supreme Court decision in 2019 that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.

It would declare that there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion and preserve the Legislature’s power to regulate abortion. One or both chambers could debate the measure later this week.

Efforts to pass the measure last year ended when the Legislature shortened its session because of the pandemic.