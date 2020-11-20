COVID-19 spurs Kansas Legislature to plan $3M tech upgrade

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature plans to spend about $3 million on technology upgrades.

Its leaders are hoping that people will be able to watch committee hearings and other functions even if they can’t leave their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the upgrades are designed to ensure that legislative committee rooms and even conference spaces are outfitted with audiovisual equipment to broadcast events to the public.

The move comes as top lawmakers are starting to consider exactly how the Legislature will conduct business after it convenes its next annual session in January.

The upgrades will include better support for meetings conducted with video conferencing.