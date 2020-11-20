COVID-19 spurs Kansas Legislature to plan $3M tech upgrade

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature plans to spend about $3 million on technology upgrades.

Its leaders are hoping that people will be able to watch committee hearings and other functions even if they can’t leave their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the upgrades are designed to ensure that legislative committee rooms and even conference spaces are outfitted with audiovisual equipment to broadcast events to the public.

The move comes as top lawmakers are starting to consider exactly how the Legislature will conduct business after it convenes its next annual session in January.

The upgrades will include better support for meetings conducted with video conferencing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather