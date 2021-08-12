DCF announces changes to Kansas child support services

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) says it is trying to simplify the child support services program (IV-D). It is reducing the number of vendors from four to two and is eliminating the standalone call center.

It says the move will simplify service delivery for Kansas families.

DCF chose Maximus Human Services, Inc., and YoungWilliams PC for the program. The new services will begin on Oct. 1.

Maximus Human Services, Inc. will serve Sedgwick, Shawnee, Johnson, and Wyandotte counties. Those four counties account for about 48% of the statewide caseload. YoungWilliams, P.C. will serve the rest of the state.

“We were looking for partners that helped us achieve the priorities of timely, correct, and accurate casework; a knowledgeable, fair, and professional workforce; and, a unified, one Kansas IV-D team approach,” Laura Howard, DCF secretary, said in a news release.

The two vendors will have customer service representatives available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer calls from 1-888-757-2445.

The new vendor contracts do not impact the Kansas Payment Center. The KPC is a separate service that still exists and isn’t changing. Visit the KPC website at kspaycenter.com.

For more information on DCF child support services, visit DCF.KS.gov or contact the child support call center at 1-888-757-2445.