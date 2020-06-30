DCF extends deadline to register for Pandemic EBT Program in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced today that it is extending the deadline to register for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) to July 31, 2020. The program helps families who were impacted by school closures due to COVID-19 to purchase food for their children.

“We know Kansas families continue to experience food insecurity because of the pandemic,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “We want to ensure all families eligible for the program are able to receive this benefit to help with food costs during these uncertain times.”

P-EBT provides a one-time benefit of up to $291 on a Kansas Benefits Card to Kansas families whose children between the age of 5 to 18 received free or reduced-price meals at participating schools during the 2019-20 school year.

The initial deadline to register and provide additional information to receive P-EBT was June 30, but now registrations for P-EBT will be accepted until the end of July.

Every family eligible for free or reduced-price meals should have received a confidential link via email from the child’s school district. The link provides access to a parent portal to register for the program. School districts verify the family’s eligibility by sending the confidential link.

For eligible families who still need to register, be sure to check your email inbox for junk mail to look for the link. Contact your school’s nutrition services staff to ask for the link.

DCF will provide the link to families that have received SNAP, TANF or provided foster care during the last school year. Call 1-888-369-4777 to contact the local DCF office if you have received any of those benefits and have not received the link or have other questions.

For eligible families that have registered for P-EBT already but haven’t yet received the benefit, please allow for six to eight weeks for the benefit to process.

For more information, click here.

