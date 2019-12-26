Deadline approaching for flexible spending accounts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The deadline for the funds provided through a flexible spending account (FSA) is quickly approaching for some, while others still have two and a half months.

FSAs allow employees to take money out of their paycheck to put towards medical expenses, like a pre-tax paycheck advancement.

The end of the year is very important for FSAs, as some employers require the money to be completely spent by December 31, while others allow an additional two and a half months for amounts up to $500. If they do not spend this money by the deadline, they will lose it entirely.

These funds can be used toward doctors’ visits, prescriptions, glasses, first aid kids and contact solutions. Some companies will have lists of FSA-eligible products or focus their entire company on them, like the FSA store.

Over-the-counter medications are only eligible with a prescription.

“Not every employer offers FSAs, but many larger employers do,” said Barbara Duncan, partner and senior wealth advisor of Clayton Wealth Partners.

However, it depends on each employer’s wish. If an employer does offer FSAs, employees sign up for it during their open enrollment for the following year. Duncan encourages employees to take advantage of the opportunity if they have medical expenses.

“Think about what your expenses are going to be, and maybe underestimate a little bit at least the first year,” Duncan said. “Get a good feel for it.”

The FSA chosen, which can be up to $2,650, are divided equally by how many paychecks an employee has annually, and then deducted from each for repayment.

FSAs are provided at the beginning of the year, and employers can begin spending them then, even if the amount has not yet been deducted.

However, if an employer has a high deductible plan and high health savings account, they typically cannot have an FSA, according to Duncan.

