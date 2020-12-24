Deadline extended for driver’s license renewal to June 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order extending the deadline for renewal of driver’s licenses until June 30, 2021.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is clear that we must extend this provision to continue protecting Kansans’ health and safety,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans eligible to take advantage of the opportunity for online license renewal to protect themselves and their communities from the spread of the virus.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue is removing fees for all Kansans who use iKan to renew their license. iKan is the official app of the state of Kansas and it can be used to renew driver’s licenses, obtain vital records and more.

“By waiving the service fees, we hope Kansas drivers see this as an opportunity to experience a safe alternative to visiting our offices in person,” Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said. “This helps our customers not see delays in service and our staff to continue regular operations in a health-conscious manner.”

The iKan program can be utilized by downloading the app from Apple App or Google Play stores on mobile devices, or by visiting iKan.ks.gov. Even with the temporary removal of some restrictions, by statute, other restrictions apply.

For more information on the executive order, click here.