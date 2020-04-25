Delayed state tax refunds may be due to error, says Kansas Revenue Sec.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This year, the Kansas Department of Revenue has issued 644,000 refunds totaling roughly $275 million, according to Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart.

However, some people have still not received their refunds. This could be due to errors in the tax return identified by the department’s edit program, Burghart said.

If this is the case, state employees will contact the taxpayer if needed to correct the information, according to Burghart.

“If we have the ability to work with the tax payer to get information to clarify certain figures, the quicker we can do that and they contact us, the quicker they’re going to get their refund paid to them,” Burghart said.

The time it takes to resolve the error and send the refund to the taxpayer depends on the problem, Burghart said. He added that another problem the department has seen this year is the bank account listed for direct deposit being closed.

If people have not yet received their tax returns after three weeks, he recommended checking the status of their return online.

It should take 7-10 days to receive a refund via direct deposit, and a few weeks for a paper check, Burghart said.