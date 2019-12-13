Governor Kelly, GOP lawmakers keep clashing over taxes

FILE – Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park and other Republican leaders plan to push for income tax cuts, setting up a clash with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican legislators are headed toward another confrontation over tax cuts.

The GOP isn’t giving up on reducing income taxes and Kelly has other priorities.

Top GOP lawmakers plan to push next year for cuts for individuals and businesses that are paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws in 2017.

Kelly vetoed two bills to do that earlier this year. Kelly is wary of reducing income taxes even after a more optimistic state fiscal forecast last month.

A tax-study council she appointed is focused on sales and property tax cuts.

