Governor Kelly, GOP lawmakers keep clashing over taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican legislators are headed toward another confrontation over tax cuts.
The GOP isn’t giving up on reducing income taxes and Kelly has other priorities.
Top GOP lawmakers plan to push next year for cuts for individuals and businesses that are paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws in 2017.
Kelly vetoed two bills to do that earlier this year. Kelly is wary of reducing income taxes even after a more optimistic state fiscal forecast last month.
A tax-study council she appointed is focused on sales and property tax cuts.
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor’s Council on Medicaid Expansion holds final meeting before session begins
- Man detained by ICE is reunited with his family
- Box office preview: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
- Woman wanted for abducting her 4 children
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Mild Friday before winter storm impacts Kansas