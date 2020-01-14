DHS gives Kansas legislators secret briefings on security

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is giving Kansas legislators extraordinary private briefings about undisclosed security issues.

Kansas House members boarded National Guard buses Tuesday for a briefing at a former Air Force base south of Topeka involving DHS and arranged by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office. Democrats had a separate briefing first, followed by Republicans.

Reporters and staffers were not allowed on the buses before they left the Statehouse. Deputy Attorney General Jay Scott Emler, a former state Senate majority leader, said in a letter Tuesday to the Kansas House speaker that the briefings should be given in closed party caucuses, which are allowed under the state’s open meetings law.

Emler’s letter said only that the briefings concerned issues that legislators “may encounter in the course of their official duties.” Lawmakers knew little about the content ahead of time.

“We’re anticipating it’s something to do with cybersecurity, but we don’t know,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, told reporters ahead of the GOP briefing.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat and the Legislature’s longest-serving member, said he cannot recall a similar briefing in his 44 years as a lawmaker. Senators expect their DHS briefings by next week.

STATEMENT IN REFERENCE TO KANSAS LEGISLATURE VISIT TO FORBES FIELD FROM ADJUTANT GENERAL’S OFFICE

Members of the Kansas Legislature are visiting Forbes Field today, Jan. 14, to receive a briefing presented by Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli.

This briefing is being done at the request of Governor Laura Kelly in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office and the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the director of Kansas Homeland Security.

The legislators received a tour of Forbes Field, which included the 190th Air Refueling Wing portion of Forbes. They also received a briefing by Col. Dan Skoda, the commander of the 190th ARW, on the mission of the wing.

In a closed session, the legislators were also given an overview of homeland security in Kansas, which included information applicable to the security of the state and its citizens. The intent of the meeting is to educate legislators on issues that they may encounter in the course of their official duties. Understanding the nature of these issues will increase awareness and prevent potential security missteps. Failure to conduct the meeting in a closed session would reduce the efficacy of the suggested best practices.

LATEST STORIES: