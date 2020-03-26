1  of  2
Driver’s license and registration expiration deadlines extended

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With driver’s license offices being closed across the state due to the coronavirus, some Kansans are wondering how to renew licenses and vehicle registration.

Governor Kelly signed an Executive Order that has extended the deadlines to get your driver’s license or registration renewed indefinitely. Once license offices are able to open back up, the Governor will lift the order. From then, you will have 60 days to renew your license and/or registration.

For now, if your driver’s license expired on or after March 12, 2020, or your registration has expired, you cannot be fined or given a ticket.

“So for this entire period of time, that expired license will be just fine and law enforcement is aware of this,” explained Mark Burghart, Kansas Secretary of Revenue. “We’ve worked closely with them and they will accept that driver’s license.”

There is also the option to renew online at iKan.ks.gov or through the mobile app. In order to renew your driver’s license, you must be between the ages of 21 and 50, and have had an eye exam in the last 12 months.

Real ID’s cannot be obtained online, it must be in person. The Federal government has extended the deadline to get your Real ID to October of 2021.

