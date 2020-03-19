Live Now
Education task force releases guidelines for at-home schooling

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Teachers and parents are adjusting to the statewide shutdown of Kansas schools. Following Governor Kelly’s Tuesday announcement that schools would close, a task force of current and former Kansas educators was created to draft recommendations for school districts.

School buildings will remain closed for the rest of the week, this is to allow the buildings to be cleaned, explained Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education. From there, schools can continue to have limited in-person classes, as long as they meet social-distancing requirements. This means there can be no more than 10 people in a confined space. All people must remain 6 feet from each other, unless it’s for less than 10 minutes.

All other schools and classes will transition to other forms of learning for the remainder of the school year. This could include online classes and video streaming. The guidelines put out by the state task force also included scheduled learning plans for both teachers and parents to help keep kids on track while at home.

“They need consistency and a routine, a predictable routine to make them feel safe,” explained Tabatha Rosproy, 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year. “Their world has been shaken up. They were just in school 8 hours a day and now they’re going to be home where routines tend to be more lax.”

The state guidelines also provide ideas for students that don’t have computer or internet access at home. Schools are encouraged to give students laptops to bring home for schoolwork. If a student doesn’t have internet access, it’s suggested to reach out to local internet providers for help or contacting cell phone providers to get additional data or a wifi hotspot.

Educators who assisted on the state guidelines also suggest finding time to get outside, a safe and healthy distance from others. They say students should not just be learning in front of a screen.

Because of the interruption to schooling, it was confirmed that there will be no state testing this year.

To see the full state ‘Continuous Learning Task Force Guide’, click here.

