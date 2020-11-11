Election Day is over, but what comes next?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While some national races are being scrutinized for ballot discrepancies and fraud, state election officials say the process in Kansas went off without a hitch.

Election workers said they don’t have final numbers yet on how many people voted in person this year. But, they do know more than 474,000 people voted by mail and so far, more than 93 percent of all advance ballots were returned. That’s a record for the state’s ballot return rate.

As the final mail-in ballots came in Friday, county election officials are making sure that all eligible votes are counted.

“From our side of things, it doesn’t look like we have fraud or shenanigans or cheating in Kansas,” said Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab. “In Kansas we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

There will be state-wide election audits, which Secretary Schwab will help make sure each vote was counted accurately. Kansas law requires all 105 counties across the state to conduct audits on randomly selected races in different precincts. Post-election audits are implemented to ensure accuracy in the ballot-counting process.

As more advanced technology is used to count votes, state election officials said it’s a much-needed step in ensuring that there are no flaws in the system.

“We use electronics, so that you guys can go to bed at a decent hour, and not have to wait up as some states had to,” Schwab said. “But, at the same time, we audit it to make sure those numbers are accurate.”

County election officials will be meeting with the County Board of Canvassers from November 9 to November 17. After results are certified, the Secretary of State’s Office will present them to the State Board of Canvassers later this month.