Escalating protests cloud fight over Statehouse rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The rise of protests at the Statehouse has exposed a complex landscape where rules diverge from one floor to the next and sanctions are inconsistently applied by law enforcement.

Republican leaders in the Legislature, the Democratic governor’s administration and Capitol Police remain entangled in negotiations with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas over how to proceed.

The discussions come after demonstrators with the Poor People’s Campaign, which is focused on array of social and economic issues, and those pushing for Medicaid expansion have been increasingly crossing paths with law enforcement over the past 18 months.

