Evergy proposes possible fee increases in response to solar power users

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Corporation Commission is holding a public hearing to discuss Evergy raising fees on solar power users.

Robert Rosenberg is speaking at the meeting. He lives in Manhattan and started using solar power around seven years ago.

“What appealed to me about becoming a solar user was the efficiency of using sunlight to generate electricity,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg planned to speak to prevent Evergy’s plan to increase prices. Evergy said they need to charge more to make up for people using renewable energy.

“They were avoiding paying for a lot of the power grid that they use all the time, so even if you have solar on your house, you’re using the poles, the wires that have the power plants to provide you power anytime you need it, just like the customer that doesn’t have solar,” said Gina Penzig, Evergy spokeswoman.

Some customers feel like it is a punishment for trying find a cleaner alternative.

“Evergy has been thinking, okay, solar customers are buying less, but it costs the same amount to service them, but somebody who uses a clothesline is buying less and it costs the same to service them, so that argument doesn’t really hold true. So Evergy’s solution has been let’s try to extract money in the form of fees from the solar users.”

Evergy tried to impose a fee on solar users, but the Kansas Supreme Court struck it down because it didn’t follow state law. Now they are considering a grid access fee for all self-generating energy users where they would be charged three dollars a month per kilowatt.

“Solar can still save folks money with these new rates, but they also make sure they’re helping to pay for the power grid and the infrastructure that they’re dependent on and that all of our customers are dependent on to provide reliable service,” Penzig said.

But some solar users don’t like the idea.

“It would probably just end up in court again which is a big waste of time, and it’s expensive,” Rosenberg said.

If that doesn’t pass, Evergy is also proposing a minimum bill of 35 dollars a month for all customers.

“We are really just looking to establish rates that are fair for all customers and are sustainable over time,” Penzig said.

Evergy says most people wouldn’t be affected as their bills are higher than 35 dollars, but says smaller users would end up paying more. If the Kansas Corporation Commission approves one of the options, new rates would take affect in February.