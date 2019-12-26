Exhibit celebrating 19th Amendment travels across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An exhibit curated by the Kansas League of Women Voters and the Kansas Historical Society is honoring 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified to the U.S. Constitution, allowing women the right to vote.

The amendment was ratified in 1920, and the traveling exhibit “Celebrating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment: Women Vote Learning from the Past; Imagining the Future” gives a look at what it took for this to happen, both in Kansas and the United States as a whole.

“We were one of the ones that had some of the earliest attempts throughout the late 19th century to try to get women the right to vote,” Kansas Museum of History Curator Blair Tarr said. “This is a big part of Kansas history. It’s a reminder that Kansas was a major player in this fight.”

This exhibit shows how difficult it was to achieve the right to vote, Tarr said.

Kansas allowed women the right to vote in 1912, eight years before the amendment was ratified.

The exhibit is currently at the Kansas Museum of History until January 11. The full schedule for the exhibit is below:

Dec. 22 – Jan. 11: Kansas Museum of History, Topeka

Kansas Museum of History, Topeka Jan. 13 – 17: Capitol Building, Topeka

Capitol Building, Topeka Jan. 17 – 21: Brown v. Board of Education, Topeka

Brown v. Board of Education, Topeka Jan. 22: YWCA of Northeast Kansas, Topeka

YWCA of Northeast Kansas, Topeka Jan. 23: Rotary Club Luncheon, Topeka

Rotary Club Luncheon, Topeka Jan. 24: FHLBank Employee Meeting, Topeka

FHLBank Employee Meeting, Topeka Jan. 26 – Feb. 15: Winfield Public Library, Winfield

Winfield Public Library, Winfield Feb. 16 – Feb. 20: Kinsley Public Library, Kinsley

Kinsley Public Library, Kinsley Feb. 21-23 : Women’s Fair, Wichita

: Women’s Fair, Wichita Feb. 23-28: Johnson County Library, Johnson County

Johnson County Library, Johnson County Feb. 29: Johnson County Community College, Johnson County

