Kansas governor expands parental leave for state employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly has expanded the paid leave that Kansas state employees can take from their jobs when they become parents or act as caregivers.

Kelly issued an executive order Tuesday that provides an extra two weeks of paid leave for state workers who are a child’s primary caregiver and an extra week for secondary caregivers.

The order also makes foster parents eligible for the same paid leave. Primary caregivers will now receive up to eight weeks of paid leave, rather than six.

Secondary caregivers will receive four weeks instead of three. Kelly said the state is demonstrating a commitment creating a supportive environment for families.

The new policy includes the following attributes:

Primary caregivers receive eight weeks of leave (an increase of two weeks from the original policy);

Secondary caregivers receive four weeks of leave (an increase of one week from the original policy);

Foster parents are now eligible for parental leave, with primary caregivers receiving eight weeks of leave and secondary caregivers receiving four weeks of leave;

Parental leave can now be used thirty days in advance of the birth date, adoption, or fostering of a child or children per calendar year;

New State employees become eligible after 180 days of employment. Current employees will not be subjected to this requirement.

The Kansas Department of Administration’s Office of Personnel Services will implement the new policy and provide information to State of Kansas agencies and employees, effective immediately.

To view Executive Order 21-24, click here.