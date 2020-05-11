Experimental coronavirus drug will be available in Kansas this week

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An experimental drug used to treat severe coronavirus cases will be available in Kansas.

Secretary Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the drug, Remdesivir, is being released on an emergency use authorization. This means that the drug has not gone through the typical long testing process, but the FDA is allowing it to be used in emergency situations.

“Remdesivir is used for patients that are quite ill with COVID-19. Typically it would be someone on a ventilator and in need of intensive oxygen supplementation,” explained Secretary Norman.

Kansas is expecting to get 10 cases of Remdesivir sometime this week. Secretary Norman says that this would treat between 50-55 coronavirus patients. Because the drug is being released on an emergency use authorization, there are very strict protocols on how to distribute the drug. KDHE will be dispersing the drug based on those protocols.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories