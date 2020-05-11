Experimental coronavirus drug will be available in Kansas this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An experimental drug used to treat severe coronavirus cases will be available in Kansas.

Secretary Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the drug, Remdesivir, is being released on an emergency use authorization. This means that the drug has not gone through the typical long testing process, but the FDA is allowing it to be used in emergency situations.

“Remdesivir is used for patients that are quite ill with COVID-19. Typically it would be someone on a ventilator and in need of intensive oxygen supplementation,” explained Secretary Norman.

Kansas is expecting to get 10 cases of Remdesivir sometime this week. Secretary Norman says that this would treat between 50-55 coronavirus patients. Because the drug is being released on an emergency use authorization, there are very strict protocols on how to distribute the drug. KDHE will be dispersing the drug based on those protocols.