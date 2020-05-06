Farmers can now apply for small business loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Farmer JD Hanna of Silver Lake has lost thousands of dollars due to the decline in demand and price of the corn, soybeans and cattle he produces.

The price of corn dropped to $0.80 a bushel, soybeans $1.50, and around $100 per cow as of Tuesday, Hanna said.

“I don’t want to be the guy that’s always saying ‘poor me’ or feel sorry for us,” Hanna said. “There’s other people out there who have it a lot worse. At least we’re still able to work and still able to raise a crop. We just might not get a lot for it.”

Hanna has applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan as supplied by the U.S. Small Business Association.

The association announced Monday that they would extend the offer, that was once only for small business owners, to agriculture business owners as well.

“Everything helps right now,” Hanna said.

The application process was very simple, and Hanna found out he was accepted for a loan three days after it was submitted, he said.

Hanna is currently awaiting his loan and believes he will receive it any day now.