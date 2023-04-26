TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Senate has failed to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of Senate Bill 169.

The Senate voted 26-14 in favor of the bill failing to reach the constitutional majority to override the Governor’s veto of the bill.

The tax package accelerates the elimination of the state food sales tax to January 2024 and sets a 5.15% income tax rate for all taxpayers.

“Senate Bill 169 has a tax cut for every single Kansan,” said Senator Virgil Peck (R-Havana), who spoke in favor of the bill in the Senate on Wednesday. “It’s good for Kansas. It’s good for Kansas taxpayers.”

The Legislature’s tax proposal received pushback from Democrats, who took issue with the “flat” income tax rate included in the bill.

“There is no backup plan. That was the compromise. I’m actually shocked that she vetoed it,” Republican Senate President Ty Master (R-Andover) told reporters Tuesday.

Even though low-income earners could see a few dollars in savings under the “flat tax,” the Governor and democrats said it would mainly help the rich.

In a press conference announcing her veto of the tax proposal on Monday, the Governor also pitched a one-time tax rebate proposal that would cost the state $820 million.

The Governor criticized the Legislature’s proposal, which would cost more than $1.3 billion over the next three years.

“I’m also proposing a one-time tax rebate this year of $450 for individuals and $900 for married couples filing jointly,” Gov. Kelly said.

The Legislature’s tax cut package passed with a veto-proof majority in the House earlier this month, but the Senate needed to reach 27 votes to override the Governor’s veto.

“The time is told. We’re at the end of session. There’s no time to regenerate some new package, and we’re not doing the gimmicks. Give everybody a check,” Masterson said Tuesday.