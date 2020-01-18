Former Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent seeks reinstatement

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A former Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent is asking the state Supreme Court to force Gov. Laura Kelly to reinstate him.

Mark Bruce resigned under pressure in April 2019 after questions arose about an alleged domestic violence incident involving another official in the patrol.

Bruce filed a petition Wednesday asking the state Supreme Court to order Kelly and the patrol to rehire him as a major.

Bruce says he wants to clear his name. He says he’s asked Kelly and the patrol to reinstate him several times, but they have refused.

Kelly spokeswoman Dena Sattler said the governor’s office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

