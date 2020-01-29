‘FORWARD’ — Legislation for next transportation plan introduced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz introduced legislation Wednesday for FORWARD — Kansas’ next 10-year transportation program.

In directing Secretary Lorenz to craft the FORWARD plan, Governor Laura Kelly emphasized the importance of well maintained roads and other infrastructure in enhancing safety and aiding in economic development — both high priorities for Kansas residents.

“Kansans’ input shaped FORWARD, and that important feedback helped lead us to plans for a modern transportation program that will serve rural and urban areas now and into the future,” Governor Kelly said. “Our state has a strong tradition of 10-year transportation programs and I look forward to continuing that legacy to help support people, businesses and communities across Kansas.”

Key components of the FORWARD program include:

Completing the T-WORKS projects

A flexible, highly responsive rolling program approach

Prioritizing preservation

Multimodal problem-solving

Requiring local consultation

More partnerships with local communities to generate more local match and more improvements across the state

“FORWARD will provide the flexibility to address challenges and opportunity faster – giving KDOT the opportunity to partner with communities and solve problems from the ground up,” Secretary Lorenz said. “We cannot delay. Aside from the delayed T-WORKS projects, the state doesn’t have shovel-ready projects and Kansas communities need certainty to succeed.”

FORWARD legislation was introduced in the House Appropriations Committee Wednesday and will be introduced in the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday.

