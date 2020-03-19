GOP kills Kansas governor’s plans on services, energy office

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have killed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plans to merge two social services agencies and create an independent energy policy office.

The GOP-controlled House on Wednesday passed two resolutions rejecting executive orders Kelly issued in January.

Under the state constitution, the votes prevent the orders from taking effect.

Democrats saw the votes as partisan, but Republicans said Kelly didn’t provide enough details about her plans.

One order would have combined the Department for Children and Families with the Department for Aging and Disability Services.

The other would have moved the state’s energy policy office out from under its utility regulatory commission.

