GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws

Kansas state Sens. Ethan Corson, left, D-Prairie Village, and Mary Ware, right, D-Wichita, confer during a debate on a bill tightening voting laws, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure makes it harder for people and groups to deliver absentee ballots to others, and Ware calls it “voter suppression.” (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are joining GOP colleagues nationwide in efforts to tighten voting laws.

The state Senate voted 28-12 Wednesday for a bill that would make it harder for churches, civic groups, neighbors and candidates to collect and return absentee ballots for voters.

Candidates would be limited to delivering ballots for immediate family members. Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature argue that they’re trying to prevent “ballot harvesting” that could lead to fraud.

They’ve presented no evidence that current policies lead to fraud, and critics say the measure would prevent disabled and some elderly voters from returning their ballots.

The measure goes next to the House.