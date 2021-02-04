GOP lawmakers narrow bill for cutting Kansas income taxes

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has been skeptical of proposals from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature to cut income taxes and says the state has to be “extraordinary careful” about the state budget. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers narrowed their proposal to cut Kansas’ income taxes before it cleared its first legislative hurdle.

A GOP leader said Wednesday that they’ll put off further action at least a short while to consider how the plan might affect the next state budget.

The Republican-controlled Senate tax committee endorsed a bill reducing income taxes by about $170 million during the budget year that begins July 1.

The measure would provide relief to individuals and businesses paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws in 2017.

The bill initially would have provided $329 million in relief during the next budget year.