GOP leaders close to control over Kansas’ COVID relief funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators are poised to give their leaders the final say over how Kansas spends federal coronavirus relief funds.
Some also pushed Tuesday to set aside nearly $2 billion of that money for small businesses.
The Republican-controlled state Senate is expected to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a provision in budget legislation leaving to top lawmakers the final decisions on spending $4.8 billion in federal funds.
The GOP-controlled House voted 86-38 on Monday to overturn the veto.
The Senate also is considering a bill to set aside nearly $1 billion of the state’s COVID-19 relief funds another $1 billion earmarked for cities and counties to compensating small businesses.