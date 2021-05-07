GOP leaders: Kansas governor pledged to sign education bill

Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, speaks on his phone during a break in the Senate’s session, Thursday, May 6, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Pyle and other conservative Republicans want to tie an increase in funding for public schools to proposals to help parents move their children from public to private schools. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Republican leaders say Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has committed to signing a bipartisan plan that boosts funding for public schools while also making more students eligible for private school scholarships.

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. bargained with Kelly as negotiators for each chamber drafted the $5.2 billion education funding measure.

The two legislative leaders hoped both chambers would pass the measure Friday or early Saturday. Kelly’s office did not immediately comment on the results of her negotiations. Conservatives did get a key “school choice” initiative into the package.

The measure contains Kelly’s proposal for a 5.3% school funding increase.