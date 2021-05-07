GOP leaders: Kansas governor pledged to sign education bill

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, speaks on his phone during a break in the Senate’s session, Thursday, May 6, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Pyle and other conservative Republicans want to tie an increase in funding for public schools to proposals to help parents move their children from public to private schools. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Republican leaders say Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has committed to signing a bipartisan plan that boosts funding for public schools while also making more students eligible for private school scholarships.

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. bargained with Kelly as negotiators for each chamber drafted the $5.2 billion education funding measure.

The two legislative leaders hoped both chambers would pass the measure Friday or early Saturday. Kelly’s office did not immediately comment on the results of her negotiations. Conservatives did get a key “school choice” initiative into the package.

The measure contains Kelly’s proposal for a 5.3% school funding increase.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories