GOP leaders looking into Samsel arrest, lawmaker ousted from teaching position

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas House Republican leadership issued a statement on Friday, following details released of a Wellsville lawmaker’s arrest.

According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Mark Samsel was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges following an incident that occurred between him and a student while substituting at Wellsville High School.

House leadership confirmed that it was Republican representative Mark Samsel, issuing a statement.

“We learned today that Rep. Mark Samsel was involved in an incident and law enforcement was contacted. We are not yet aware of the details, but are in process of gathering as much information as we can.” Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe), Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita), and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch (R-Ottawa)

The incident was reported on Wednesday. Samsel was released on bond Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office shared details about the incident in a release on Friday.

While there are limited details on what exactly Samsel’s accused of, we spoke with Wellsville superintendent Ryan Bradbury who said Samsel will no longer be able to work for the school district.

“We’ll continue our part in the investigation, and to continue to communicate in an appropriate manner,” Bradbury said. “And we’ll continue just to check in on our students as we would any day.”

Samsel is in his second term as a state representative. He is also an attorney and serves as an athletic sports official under KSHSAA, the state’s high school sports association, according to his legislative profile.

We reached out to KSHSAA, who said they will not be commenting at the moment.