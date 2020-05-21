GOP plan would keep Kansas governor from closing businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to greatly limit Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s power to keep businesses closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
They also advanced a plan Wednesday to give the GOP-controlled Legislature’s leaders the final say over how federal coronavirus relief funds are spent.
GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee included the measures in a bill that the full Senate expects to consider Thursday.
That’s when the Legislature is scheduled for one, final day in session this year.
Republicans tied their proposals to a ratification of Kelly’s previous coronavirus orders and an extension of a state of emergency over the pandemic.
