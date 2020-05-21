GOP plan would keep Kansas governor from closing businesses

Kansas National Guard member Roy Manns, from Topeka, Kan., loads a sample into an Abbott COVID-19 testing machine at a drive-thru testing site Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Dodge City, Kan. Kansas Army and Air Force medical guard units have tested 100-200 people daily since setting up the testing site nearly a month ago in an attempt to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to greatly limit Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s power to keep businesses closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also advanced a plan Wednesday to give the GOP-controlled Legislature’s leaders the final say over how federal coronavirus relief funds are spent.

GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee included the measures in a bill that the full Senate expects to consider Thursday.

That’s when the Legislature is scheduled for one, final day in session this year.

Republicans tied their proposals to a ratification of Kelly’s previous coronavirus orders and an extension of a state of emergency over the pandemic.

