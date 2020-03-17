Gov. Kelly announces new restrictions on public gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday an executive order banning public gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks.

“Any place where 50 or more, or more than 50 could congregate, it will be up to the venue to ensure there are no more than 50 in there at a time,” said Kelly.

Governor Kelly and Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman held a press conference on coronavirus on Monday. At the time of the conference, 11 people had tested positive for the virus in the state.

If people don’t listen to the new requirement from the government, law enforcement could step in and enforce it.

“Those guidelines are not just pulled out of thin air,” Norman said. “They are out of guidance from CDC, based on the principles of distancing people.”

The governor said it’s important to take this measure now.

“Certain populations are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others, especially our seniors and those with underlying health conditions, but everyone has a role to play in keeping our community safe,” Kelly said.

“We’re doing everything as thoughtfully as we possibly can. We’re not taking drastic action just to take drastic action,” she said.

Kelly also announced that she and the Kansas Corporation Commission are working together to prevent any utilities including electric, water, gas, and telecommunications, so they can’t be disconnected in the coming weeks.

Both Kelly and Norman stressed that people have to continue to practice good hygiene and get used to the new way of social distancing.

“I think that people are safe if they really embody those principles,” Norman said.