Gov. Kelly announces new restrictions on public gatherings

Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church
Gov. Kelly announces new restrictions on public gatherings

Capitol Bureau

by: Alec Gartner

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday an executive order banning public gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks.

“Any place where 50 or more, or more than 50 could congregate, it will be up to the venue to ensure there are no more than 50 in there at a time,” said Kelly.

Governor Kelly and Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman held a press conference on coronavirus on Monday. At the time of the conference, 11 people had tested positive for the virus in the state.

If people don’t listen to the new requirement from the government, law enforcement could step in and enforce it.

“Those guidelines are not just pulled out of thin air,” Norman said. “They are out of guidance from CDC, based on the principles of distancing people.”

The governor said it’s important to take this measure now.

“Certain populations are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others, especially our seniors and those with underlying health conditions, but everyone has a role to play in keeping our community safe,” Kelly said.

“We’re doing everything as thoughtfully as we possibly can. We’re not taking drastic action just to take drastic action,” she said.

Kelly also announced that she and the Kansas Corporation Commission are working together to prevent any utilities including electric, water, gas, and telecommunications, so they can’t be disconnected in the coming weeks.

Both Kelly and Norman stressed that people have to continue to practice good hygiene and get used to the new way of social distancing.

“I think that people are safe if they really embody those principles,” Norman said.

