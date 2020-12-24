Gov. Kelly gives weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday, says state is seeing “control of the spread”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly shared that the state’s initiatives toward tackling coronavirus spread are paying off in her weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday.

“Based on effective reproduction rate, we know that successful implementation has led to control of the spread of the virus in Kansas for the first time since the stay-at-home order was lifted in May,” Gov. Kelly said.

The governor said the state saw less spread of the virus than anticipated after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to state health secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, the state’s “reproductivity factor” for the virus is improving, standing at 0.97. Norman said this could eventually lead to a promising outcome.

“If it’s one or lower, it’ll eventually burn out and it will go away,” Norman said.

The state reported more than 4,000 new cases between Friday and Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, 207,933 total positive cases were reported across the state including 2,448 total deaths, according to the New York Times.

While Norman noted the trend line for the state, overall, is gradually going down, he said there may still be hotspots with higher reproductivity rates. And, he’s encouraging people to be mindful over the upcoming holidays.

“We need to know that our vigilance is important over the holidays to help protect those that we love,” Norman said.

Norman provided a list of low-risk activities recommended by the CDC, which include avoiding large gatherings, contactless delivery of meals prepared for neighbors or friends, and having virtual dinners.