Gov. Kelly honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Wichita ahead of MLK Day

Posted: Jan 20, 2019 11:35 AM CST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 07:47 AM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a visit to Wichita Saturday.

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wichita is host to several events honoring the civil rights leader.

Kelly spoke at the “United We Stand” MLK event at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Saturday evening.

At the celebration, Kelly spoke on King's effect on her leadership style.

"I think, more than anyone, he was a uniter, he tried to bring people together, even work together, worship together, that's what i want to do as governor," said Gov. Kelly. 

At the event, Kelly described King as an inspiration and said she sees him as a role model.

