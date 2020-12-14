Gov. Kelly names Secretary of Commerce David Toland as new lieutenant governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has named Commerce Secretary David Toland as the new lieutenant governor.

Toland will take over next month after Lynn Rogers becomes state treasurer.

The office will become vacant Jan. 2, when Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurner steps down to take the eastern Kansas seat in the U.S. House.

Rogers said he will seek a full, four-year term in 2022. Rogers left banking after winning a Kansas Senate seat in 2016.