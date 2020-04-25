Gov. Kelly says state needs money from federal government to pay bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said Kansas needs assistance from the federal government to pay its own bills.

“Kansas will need help to make it through this,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the state’s budget situation is deteriorating rapidly because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Experts project Kansas is facing a $1.27 billion decrease in tax dollars coming into the state. It would stay afloat by the end of this fiscal year in June because of reserves, but by next year the state is projected to be $650 million underwater.

“By bringing the state’s money with some flexibility, it will allow us to determine how to best invest that to maintain our critical services, but also to recover,” Kelly said.

She said many governors want Congress to provide $500 billion to state governments to spend on what they need during this crisis.

Kelly said her highest priorities to keep funded are education, healthcare and infrastructure.

“I cannot overstate the severity of the budget crisis on the horizon to both the state and local units of government,” Kelly said. “If the federal government fails to act, we will be forced to make very deep cuts to critical services.”

The governor said she cannot yet know if cuts would still be necessary even if federal aid comes in.

Kelly sent a letter asking for help on Friday to Kansas Senators and Representatives in Congress.