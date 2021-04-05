Gov. Kelly signs proclamation honoring Holocaust victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation recognizing Days of Remembrance to honor the memory of Holocaust victims on Monday.

Kelly was joined by the Kansas State Holocaust Commission, recognizing Sunday, April 4 to Sunday, April 11, as this year’s Days of Remembrance.

In her speech, the governor called on Kansans to do their part in the fight against hate.

“We as citizens of the state of Kansas, should work to promote human dignity, and confront hate whenever and wherever it occurs,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the proclamation is to remember the six million Jews who lost their lives, and other groups that were targeted during the Holocaust.

