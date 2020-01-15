Gov. Kelly to give 2020 State of the State address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly will give her second State of the State address at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

KSNT News Capitol Bureau Reporter Korinne Griffith said Gov. Kelly will likely make a point to discuss her compromise proposal on Medicaid Expansion with Senator Jim Denning. The announcement was made last week that the plan already has the bipartisan support necessary to pass the Senate.

Gov. Kelly ran her campaign on affordable healthcare for all Kansans and said she wants to get Medicaid Expansion done this year.

Another topic the governor is likely to touch on is medical marijuana in Kansas. Gov. Kelly has been vocal about her support for its legalization and lawmakers seem to be on the same page. Recommendations have been made to the legislature to move forward with a bill to legalize medical marijuana.

