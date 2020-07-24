Gov. Kelly, Troopers Association respond to investigation, firings at KHP

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two high ranking troopers have lost their jobs after another shakeup at the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Governor Laura Kelly said there have been a number of issues at the Kansas Highway Patrol for a long time.

“There has been a problem at KHP and we have done what we can do to fix it,” Kelly said.

On Thursday, Kelly announced majors Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman were fired.

Kelly didn’t disclose why the two were fired. She referred to comments from KHP Colonel Herman Jones.

“Since my appointment last year, I have prioritized building a culture and a structure within our agency that will help our troopers best serve the people of Kansas,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m confident that the Kansas Highway Patrol will continue to grow stronger as an organization and improve our ability to carry out our mission.”

This is the second time under Governor Kelly where KHP leadership has been shaken up.

Last year the two men at the head of KHP abruptly stepped down after allegations of sexual misconduct.

After more than a year on the job as the new colonel, Jones faced multiple complaints of sexual harassment, misuse of a state plane, and gender discrimination.

“A thorough investigation was done, both an internal investigation, but we went even a step further and had an independent organization come in and investigate to ensure that the information that we got was accurate and both investigations cleared any wrongdoing,” Kelly said. “We did the investigation, and it was very clear that complaints were made, they were thoroughly investigated and there was absolutely not misconduct on the part of Colonel Jones.”

Kelly said the firings are not connected to Jones’ investigation, but that her office wanted to release all the information together as to not appear to be covering anything up.

The Kansas State Troopers Association put out a statement that said the actions are connected, and that they were an effort to silence complaints inside of KHP. You can read the full statement below.