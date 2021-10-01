Gov. Laura Kelly expands voter registration to state agencies

Capitol Bureau

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
generic voting booth generic election_1541636069001.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas residents can now register to vote at the state agencies where they receive public benefits under an agreement with civil rights groups that brings the state back into compliance with federal election law.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department for Children and Families have expanded opportunities for residents wishing to register or update their voter registration.

The National Voter Registration Act requires voter registration assistance for state agencies providing public assistance benefits.

The governor’s office says previous administrations allowed the agencies to abandon those obligations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories