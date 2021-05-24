Gov. Laura Kelly holds bill signing ceremony to fully fund schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday held a bill signing ceremony for legislation fully funding Kansas schools for the third year in a row.

During the signing ceremony, Gov. Kelly said that ensuring kids have access to a quality education is good for Kansas students, and for the state’s economy.

“I want to thank the coalition of legislative colleagues, advocates, teachers, and faculty for their advocacy,” Gov. Kelly said. “With their support, we followed through on our commitment to ensure students, teachers, and schools have the resources they need.”

In addition to fully funding education in Kansas, House Bill 2134 requires an annual report card for children in foster care, authorizes limited remote learning, provides the criteria for identification of students eligible to receive at-risk programs and services, requires boards of education to allocate sufficient school district moneys to improve student academic performance, authorizes school districts to pay tuition and fees for concurrent and dual enrollment programs, expands student eligibility under the tax credit for low income students scholarship program, extends the high-density at-risk weighting, and provides ACT college entrance exams and workkey assessments to certain nonpublic school students.

Gov. Kelly also signed House Bill 2313, extending the dedicated statewide mill-levy which funds a portion of the overall K-12 budget.

HB 2313 also provides for reimbursement of property taxes for certain business shutdowns or restrictions, allows Kansas national guard and reservist members who are in good standing to receive a property tax exemption for up to two motor vehicles, authorizes appointment by the governor of a member pro tempore when a vacancy on the state board of tax appeals exists and directs post audit study of the impact of non-profit and governmental entities competing against for-profit businesses.