Gov. Laura Kelly shops with Wichita mother while pitching ‘Axe the Food Tax’ plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries. The proposal outlined Monday by Kelly would save consumers $6.50 on every $100 of groceries they buy and a total of roughly $450 million a year.

On Tuesday, the governor was in Wichita where she joined Jennifer Melcher and her daughter Millie on their weekly shopping trip. Gov. Kelly said by eliminating the food tax, the average family of four would save $500 a year. She expects bipartisan support.

“Well as you noticed the leadership in both the House and the Senate have also called for the elimination of this food sales tax so I think we’re all on the same page,” said Gov. Kelly.

The governor unveiled her proposal three days after GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt called on lawmakers to cut or eliminate the 6.5% tax.

“This is not something new, not something we dreamed up last night. This is something I have been wanting to do for a very very long time,” said Kelly.

Kelly said by waiting until now, the state was able to save enough money to cover the costs of getting rid of the tax for years.

With both of them supporting the idea, it’s more likely to pass the Legislature after lawmakers reconvene in January.

Kelly promised in her 2018 race for governor to reduce or eliminate the tax.